Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 247,042 shares of company stock worth $1,434,308. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 150,777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.