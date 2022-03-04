Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $389.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 247,042 shares of company stock worth $1,434,308 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

