Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.53.

OXY opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

