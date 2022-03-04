Observer (OBSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54,525.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Observer has a market cap of $19.41 million and $54,525.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00103160 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,437,080,871 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

