Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

OSH opened at $21.47 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,362,000 after buying an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after buying an additional 179,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after buying an additional 253,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.