Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NPV stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 498,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.