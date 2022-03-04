Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years.
NPV stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $17.93.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
