Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.
NMI stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.