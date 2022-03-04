Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.

NMI stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

