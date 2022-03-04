Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Down 70.5% in February

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCE. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JCE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 100,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

