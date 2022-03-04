Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $133.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $184.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta (Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.