NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

NOV has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. NOV has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NOV to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NOV opened at $17.04 on Friday. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

