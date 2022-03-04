Northland Securities Lowers Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zogenix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1,659.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 642,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 216,325 shares during the period.

About Zogenix (Get Rating)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.