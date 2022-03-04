Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,700 shares, a growth of 275.2% from the January 31st total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.1 days.

Northern Star Resources stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 15,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,954. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

About Northern Star Resources (Get Rating)

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.