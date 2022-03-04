Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 151.78% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,864,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $2,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 320,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.