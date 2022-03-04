North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Update

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after buying an additional 203,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,856,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 715,553 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,099,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 254,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,594,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NAAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

