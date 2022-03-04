Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.Nordstrom also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.500 EPS.

Nordstrom stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 16,966,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. Citigroup increased their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

