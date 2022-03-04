Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.Nordstrom also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.500 EPS.
Nordstrom stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 16,966,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
