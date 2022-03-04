Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 146,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nordstrom by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after purchasing an additional 711,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

