Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

