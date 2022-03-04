NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

Shares of NGM opened at $15.20 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

