NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.
Shares of NGM opened at $15.20 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.
In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
