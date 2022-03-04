Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Shares Down 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. 80,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.