NextDAO Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $451,765.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NextDAO has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,288,711,845 coins and its circulating supply is 2,248,479,736 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

