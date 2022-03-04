NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Issues Earnings Results

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,023. NextCure has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $130.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextCure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 421,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextCure by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 233,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

