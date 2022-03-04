Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $1,420,663.12 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $1,420,663.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.11 and a one year high of $190.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

