NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Down 55.6% in February

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.43 per share, with a total value of 125,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.31 per share, with a total value of 2,495,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 372,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,204.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded down 0.22 on Friday, hitting 14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 154,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.29. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 10.50 and a twelve month high of 15.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.