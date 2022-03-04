Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the January 31st total of 125,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEXA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,243. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

