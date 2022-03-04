Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.16 or 0.06565932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,903.59 or 1.00518983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00046200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00026266 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

