New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athanor Capital LP grew its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVSA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 3,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,720. New Vista Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

