New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.20

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 281344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.97.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
