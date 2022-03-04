New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.20

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 281344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248,561 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,058,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.