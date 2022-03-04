New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

