New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 3.0% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,214,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,256,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after buying an additional 276,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,171,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,689,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,742,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.84. 788,249 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94.

