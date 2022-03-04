New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,830 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 16.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,498,000 after purchasing an additional 481,123 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,379,000 after purchasing an additional 858,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,581,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,920. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

