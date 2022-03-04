NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.63.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $86.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $120.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,238,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

