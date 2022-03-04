Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOPMF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

