Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $23.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

