Needham & Company LLC Trims Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Target Price to $60.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.06.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.31. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 1,105,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,203,000 after buying an additional 869,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after buying an additional 735,554 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,281,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after buying an additional 486,767 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

