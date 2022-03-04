National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth $380,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of National Research by 3.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,924,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,797. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRC opened at $38.27 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $973.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. National Research’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

