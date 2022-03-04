National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NHI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.33. 2,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.