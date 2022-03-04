National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NHI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.33. 2,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.