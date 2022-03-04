National Bankshares Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$124.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOO. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$127.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.20.
BRP stock opened at C$86.50 on Thursday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$85.31 and a 12-month high of C$129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.68.
About BRP (Get Rating)
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
See Also
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.