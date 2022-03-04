NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NACCO Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NC stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $235.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.98. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

