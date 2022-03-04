MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter worth $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MYTE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,292. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.20.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

