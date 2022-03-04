Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €324.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($364.04) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEURV. Barclays set a €299.00 ($335.96) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($362.92) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($331.46) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($284.27) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €295.77 ($332.32).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($224.72).

