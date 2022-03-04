mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $926,626.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.22 million and approximately $926,626.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,820.91 or 1.00110697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00081692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022338 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.45 or 0.00265973 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.