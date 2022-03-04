MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,590,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $507.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.19. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.01 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

