Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 52.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,492,000 after purchasing an additional 848,900 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,995,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,280,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after buying an additional 568,481 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,933,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

