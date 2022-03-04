Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.61 and its 200-day moving average is $354.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

