Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 105.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,666. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

