Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Endava by 26.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Endava by 31.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock traded down $12.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.30. 27,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,228. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.67. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

