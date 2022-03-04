Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.41 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 693,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,006,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

