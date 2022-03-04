Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 44,336 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,336 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,701,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.28. The stock had a trading volume of 75,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,567. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

