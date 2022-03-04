Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Buys 478 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,158,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.