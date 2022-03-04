Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 11320020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOS. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

